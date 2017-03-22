Share this:

Protesters Mount Pressure On Amnesty International To Leave Nigeria

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Pressure from protesters insisting that amnesty international must leave Nigeria seems not to be abating as for the third consecutive day, the protesters have besieged the international human rights organization’s Abuja office.

The relentless protesters on Wednesday again stormed the organisation’s office, condemning the recent report by amnesty international where it alleged human rights abuse by Nigeria’s security agencies.

However, Wednesday’s protest took a different dimension as the protesters appeared with a confin in front of the amnesty international office bearing the inscription, “RIP Amnesty International.”

Addressing the protest in front of the amnesty office executive Director of Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative ( GOPRI), Melvin Ejeh said amnesty has until 12 midnite today to vacate Nigeria, adding that beginning from Thursday , legal actions will be taken against the organisation.

He described as laughable recent report by Amnesty International that it doesn’t recognize or react to NGOs not registered with it as the height of AI’s penchant for trivialities and a fact that the international NGO doesn’t believe in what it preaches.

Ejeh challenged Amnesty International to disclose its affiliation with Boko Haram for the world to know when and where it registered Boko Haram that the killers have become their partners.

According to him, his organization will not be cowed by names calling by Amnesty International or its affiliates in Nigeria who derive pleasure in the killing of Nigerians by Boko Haram but Would continue to hold its sit in until every force fighting the Nigerian people is demolished and demobilized,” he added.

It would be recalled that some Nigerians had since on Monday besieged the amnesty international office insisting that they will occupy the office until the organisation quits Nigeria.