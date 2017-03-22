Runtown’s Pregrant Girlfriend Reveals The Gender Of Their Baby

Share this:

Singer, Runtown and his beautiful girlfriend are expecting a baby this year. Runtown Pregnant Girlfriend,Selena took to her Instagram announce the gender of their baby and it’s going to be a boy. She also spoke about how she will go back to things she loves to do after she gives birth. She said: ” I’m…”

” I’m going to get back to the old me I haven’t seen in years, the woman not afraid to try anything and everything in life at least once! I’m gonna get back into volunteering, acting/modeling, weight training, sewing my own clothes, having fun.”

“I’m also gonna revamp my skin & hair care line and figure out what went right/wrong so I can make it better than before and stand out from the rest! And I’m going to do all of this while juggling my baby and school with God on my side!” Congrats to both of them! see pregnant selena: Source: NigernewsDesk