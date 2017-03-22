Senate Invites Emefiele, Babachir Over Funds

Share this:

By Henry Umoru & Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, invited the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, over intervention fund implementation, but did not fix any date for him to appear.

It also summoned the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engr. Babachir Lawal, to appear before it tomorrow as part of moves to get his side on the ongoing investigation into claims that funds earmarked for humanitarian crisis in the North-East were mismanaged.

Emefiele, according to the upper legislative chamber, is to appear before it to throw more light on the progress the apex bank has so far made in the use of its intervention facilities to assist in the strengthening of the country’s economy.

The decision of the Senate was sequel to a motion, The Need for the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to Implement its Intervention Funding Programmes to Qualified Nigerian Companies and Exporters, sponsored by Senator Mao Ohuabunwu (PDP, Abia North).

Also, the Senate, yesterday, summoned the SGF, Lawal, in a letter dated March 15, signed by the Chairman, Senate Ad- Hoc Committee on mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North-East, Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central).

Source: Vanguard News