SHOCKING: Plateau State Commissioner Slumps, Dies While Jogging With Governor

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Mr. Samuel Galadima, the Plateau state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, has been confirmed dead after slumping during a jogging session with Governor Simon Lalong.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the commissioner slumped at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos.

Confirming this to reporters on Wednesday was Mr. Emmanuel Nanle, the director of Press Affairs, who said: “Yes, the commissioner slumped while jogging and was rushed to the Plateau Specialist Hospital, where he died.

“Doctors tried to stabilise him but could not. We have lost him.”