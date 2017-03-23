3 New, No-Mess Ways To Do The Smoky Eye

You (and Jennifer Lopez) keep revisiting it because, well, it’s an ideal, year-round, any-occasion option, but on the flip side it can be really messy. It doesn’t have to be! “Smoky eyes are often messy because most people are using tons of powder eye shadow in a dark color,” explained celeb makeup artist Melissa Murdick.
If that sounds familiar, and you’ve been doing yours the same old way for a while now, the pro has three new ways to perfect the trend—no mess included.
Try a Cream Shadow Instead: But if blending powder shadow still feels a little too time consuming, you have other options. “My best advice is to use cream eyes shadows to completely skip out on the powder fallout mess,” said the pro. Not only are they easy to use, but there are also so many colors. So you aren’t stuck with just neutrals this spring (though those are always a good option). “Just pair with your favorite eyeliner (which can be blended out too to create depth) and it will give you a smoky eye look that rivals any created with powder shadow,” shared the pro.