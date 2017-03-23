Ajimobi Promises Agricultural Jobs For Youths

Share this:

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State said his government would create jobs for youths through agriculture from April 2017.

The governor stated this in Ibadan on Thursday at an award ceremony by the National Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED), Oyo State chapter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the governor was honoured as ‘The Great Visionary Leader’ while his wife, Florence was honoured as ‘Woman of Noble Character.’

‘‘From April, all unemployed youths who are interested in agriculture should register with the state government.

‘‘Selected youths will undertake six weeks training on a pay of N10,000 each during the training; the training will hold simultaneously at Oyo and Awe’’, he said.

The governor said the state was committed to harnessing the agricultural potential of the state, adding that government would commence the cultivation of rice, tomatoes and others in the state.

NAN recalls that the governor recently said his administration would replicate the Songhai Integrated Farms model in Port Norvo, Benin Republic.

Ajimobi, who visited Songhai integrated farm, Port Norvo, said state’s agriculture would from April experience a complete turn-around, following a new partnership with the farm.

He said the state government had decided to begin the implementation on one of its farmland, adding that it would be spread across the state’s various farm settlements.

‘‘Agriculture has become the fulcrum of other progressive development with a substantial value chain addition, hence the arrangement with Songhai Farms.

‘‘I am concerned about leaving a legacy in the state. Plans are now in motion to start implementing this blue-print’’, he said.

The governor, who announced a N100 million revolving loan for NAPPMED members, said government had given out N830 million as revolving loan to traders in the state.

‘‘We gave N350 million revolving loan to seven traders’ associations in 2014, out of which 7,000 traders benefitted with the exception of your association.

‘‘We gave out N830 million and I am promising you today that N100 million will be earmarked for your association out of the fund’’, he said.

He said his administration had performed well in security and infrastructure, adding that it would ensure the transformation of the state’s industrial sector.

‘‘All we have done are expected of us; we were voted to transform the state and that is what we have done and still doing.

‘‘We have ensured peace and have done well in infrastructure; we have recently faced the education sector, which is yielding good fruits now.

‘‘We are going to also face industrialisation, particularly job creation for our unemployed youths’’, he said.

The governor said that the state would from April witness tremendous industrialisation, adding that “no fewer than 78 Chinese investors are expected.’’

Ajimobi said “157 Chinese investors are expected on the $2 billion Polaris Pacesetter Free Trade Zone established by the state government on a 1,000-hectare on Ibadan-Lagos express way.’’

NAN recalls that the Oyo State Government and China Polaris Group had on Nov. 1 collaborated to establish a $2 billion Polaris Pacesetter Free Trade Zone (FTZ).

Alhaji Abiodun Ashiru, the President, NAPPMED, said the award was given to the governor to appreciate his developmental strides across the state.

He stated that the governor had achieved unprecedented successes in the provision of infrastructure, particularly construction of quality road network across the state.

‘‘Ajimobi has constructed quality roads which none of his predecessors ever achieved and has ensured sustainable peace in the state.

‘‘People like him should be appreciated and that is what we are doing here today’’, he said.

NAN reports that the event was attended by Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola and others. Also in attendance were members of the State Executive Council and traders’ associations.

Source: TODAY.ng