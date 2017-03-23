Share this:

BREAKING: Killers Of Cynthia Osokogu Sentenced To Death

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – A magistrate court in Lagos, Nigeria has sentenced to death, killers of Miss Cynthia Osokogu.

The late Cynthia who was a postgraduate student of Nasarawa State University was killed in 2012 by Okwumo Nwabufo and Olisaeloka Ezike.

She was lured to Lake View Hotel in FESTAC town, Lagos where she met her death.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Olabisi Akinlade, on Thursday , he held that evidence presented before the court, testimonies of prosecution witnesses, and confessional statements have showned that Nwabufo and Ezike killed Osokogu.

Details later…