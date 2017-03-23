Buhari Nominates 28 REC, Writes Senate For Confirmation

Share this:

President Muhammadu Buhari has, Thursday, sent the names of 28 nominees for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President Buhari made the request in a letter dated February 27 and sent to the Senate by the then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. But the letter was read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in Thursday’s plenary.

In the letter, some of the RECs were re-nominated despite the expiration of their tenure.

Recall that the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, had in September blamed the spate of inconclusive elections across the country on the absence of RECs in 20 states.

Ekweremadu had urged the senate to call on the President to nominate qualified persons to fill the vacant positions at INEC.

Source: TODAY.ng