Ile-Ife Clash: Yoruba Youth Association Condemns Arrests

The Ondo State Chapter of Yoruba Youth Council (YYC), the youth arm of Yoruba Elders Group, has expressed displeasure over Police handling of the recent communal clash in Ile-Ife, Osun.

YYC expressed the displeasure through a communiqué issued at the end of its inaugural meeting and read to newsmen in Akure on Thursday by its Ondo State Chairperson, Miss Ewatomilola Owoeye.

Ewatomilola condemned the recent arrests by the police, alleging that the action was one sided.

“We observed those paraded at the force headquarters are Yoruba; there was no Hausa/Fulani among those who were paraded.

“We are urging the police to with immediate effect transfer those who were arrested to Osun where the incident occurred.

“We are also urging the police to conduct proper investigation so as not to arrest innocent Nigerians,” she said.

The council also congratulated the new Governor of Ondo State, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and implored him to fulfill all his campaign promises to the people of the state.

“The council is agitating for the involvement of youths in his government. We urge him to appoint a commissioner of youths and adviser on youth matters not older than the age of 40 years.

“He should also involve women in his government. We are appealing to the people of Ondo State to support the new government in moving the state forward,” she said.

Source: TODAY.ng