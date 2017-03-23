Share this:

Makarfi Denies Any Employment Vacancy In PDP Secretariat

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA,Nigeria. (GVE) – The Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi on Thursday denied any employment vacancy for staff in the party’s national secretariat.

This followed an advertisement placed in some dailies for staff job vacancies at the national secretariat of the party.

The National Secretary of the party, Prof. Wale Oladipo had placed the advertisement due to refusal of the party’s staff to return to work due to their non-acceptance of Senator Ali Sheriff’s leadership.

In a statement issued by, the National Publicity Secretary of the NCC, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, he said there were no vacancies for employment in the party.

He said the advertorial is a ploy by Senator Sheriff and his cohorts to disengage the Establishment Staff of the PDP for acting in line with their constitutional mandate and convictions.

The statement reads: “We wish to state unequivocally that there are no vacancies for employment at the National Secretariat of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

” All the staffers of the Party in line with the Establishment Manual are intact and standing strong with all the organs of the PDP in its bid to salvage the Party from destroyers.

“It is sad to note that Professor Wale Oladipo is ignorant on the workings of the PDP, the Establishment Manual and the position of the recent Appeal Court Judgment of February 17, 2017 which ordered the Party to revert to the Status of the Party before May 21st, 2016.”

“The vexatious publication is a cheap blackmail designed to intimidate our hardworking and highly principled staff. It belongs to the trash bin and should be ignored.”

It further stated that: “Unless Senator Ali Sheriff complies with the Appeal Court Ruling of status quo ante May 21st, 2017 , any decision taken by the present illegal NWC is not binding and will be challenged before the Court of competent jurisdiction.

“Let Senator Ali Sheriff and his cohorts be reminded that though the Court of Appeal Judgment is in their favour, the National Caretaker Committee is still in full operations given that its appeal against the Judgment is before the Supreme Court; and more so that the Committee still enjoy the support of the entire organs of the Party.

“The actions of Senator Sheriff and his cohorts in recent times are completely against the spirit of the political solution they have professed to abide with. He cannot be declaring support for a political solution as a panacea to end the leadership crisis and at the same time igniting fire by taken decision that are against the law and capable of causing more rancor in the party.”