Nigeria Introduces Visa On Arrival To Foreign Investors, Others

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigeria Government has introduced a liberalised online Visa on Arrival (VOA) facility to the public, especially foreign investors.

This was disclosed by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) on Thursday in Abuja.

Comptroller-General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, who made the disclosure said this was in line with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) strategy to attract foreign investors to the country.

According to him,the‎ online VOA application and processing facility is a product of robust visa reforms regime intended to bring Nigeria in tandem with global best practices and attract Foreign Direct Investors and skilled professionals into the country.

He said that the new process was‎ designed to eliminate all unnecessary bureaucratic visa processing procedures in Nigerian Missions abroad.

Babandede added that it is expected to serve the interests of would-be visitors from countries where Nigeria does not have a Mission.

“‎As a critical member of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), the NIS has automated its visa application and processing services at all entry points.

“This is to ensure that all genuine requests for Visa on Arrival facility from any part of the world are processed and issued within 48 hours (two working days)”, he said.

He said further stated that‎ ‎a dedicated e-mail address oa@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng had been deployed where visa applicants, their representatives or companies could forward their requests and details.

Babandede said applicants are also advised to use functional e-mail addresses where copies of approval letter shall be forwarded upon a successful process and payment.

‘’Applicants are, however, to note that successful payment online is not an approval and should not proceed to Nigeria until you have received “Visa on Arrival Approval letter” duly issued by the NIS Headquarters, Abuja”, he added.

He said that a VOA desk had been opened at all international airports in the country where visas would be issued upon presentation of all necessary travel documents and evidence of visa payment.

However expressed hope that the VOA process and the introduction of the harmonised arr‎ival and departure cards would go a long way in attracting investors to the country.