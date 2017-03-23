Share this:

President Buhari To Nigerian Police: Fish Out Perpetrators Of Zaki-Biam Attack

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned last Monday’s attack on a market in Zaki-Biam, Benue State, by unknown gunmen directing the Nigerian Police Force to fish-out perpetrators of the crime.

He directed security agencies to immediately begin investigation into the crisis, which already caused the death of about 50 people.

According to unofficial Police report, about 30 people in different vehicles stormed the popular market and shot people sporadically including students.

Buhari commiserated with the government and people of the state over the incident.

He said, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, that the wanton killings in other parts of the country should be checked by security and law enforcement agencies.

“We must condemn inhuman and unnecessary shedding of human blood all over the country. We seem to have lost value for human life, which is sacred.

“Man is the glory of God’s creation and nobody has the right to unjustly and unlawfully take another person’s life in a reckless manner,” President Buhari said.