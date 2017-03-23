Updated: Killers Of Cynthia Osokogu Sentenced To Death

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – A Magistrate court in Lagos, Nigeria has sentenced to death, killers of Miss Cynthia Osokogu.

Cynthia who was a postgraduate student of Nasarawa State University was killed in 2012 by Okwumo Nwabufo and Olisaeloka Ezike.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Olabisi Akinlade, on Thursday, she held that evidence presented before the court, testimonies of prosecution witnesses, and confessional statements made by the deceased to the Police revealed that Nwabufo and Ezike killed Osokogu.

According to her, the accused were guilty of the second charge of felony leveled against them.

The Judge said the duo stole Osokogu’s Blackberry phone and that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that that accused persons intended and in fact took the life of Osokogu in the process of stealing her phone and other belongings.

To this end, she declared the defendants guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and to steal.

However, Orji Osita, a pharmacist was discharged of recklessness and negligence for selling drug without prescription for the accused persons.

The defendants had used the medicine bought from Orji to drug the deceased who was killed at the Cosmilla Hotel, Lakeview Estate, Festac Town on July 22, 2012.