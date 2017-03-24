Ex-Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Freed After 6 Years In Detention

Share this:

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak was freed Friday after a six-year imprisonment following his overthrow during the Arab Spring.

Mubarak, 88, was released from a military hospital in Maadi and is now back at his home in a Cairo suburb, his attorney, Farid El Deeb, told CNN.

Mubarak dominated the nation for three decades as President but went through a series of criminal trials after being forced from office in 2011.

He was sentenced in 2012 to life in prison for complicity in the killings of protesters during the January 2011 revolt.

Amnesty International said at least 840 people were killed and more than 6,000 injured during 18 days of street protests in Egypt.

Mubarak was tried again in 2014, but the court acquitted him and the co-defendants. In 2015, judges ordered him to be tried for a third time in the killings.

Earlier this month, Mubarak was acquitted of charges of killing protesters during the Arab Spring uprising. The Court of Cassation, Egypt's highest criminal court, upheld an earlier verdict, making the acquittal final. Mubarak has suffered health problems since his ouster, sometimes appearing in court on a stretcher. Mubarak has been hospitalized for long periods with heart problems and stomach cancer since his ouster. He has sometimes appeared in court on a stretcher or in a wheelchair. Mubarak had been confined at Maadi Military Hospital for treatment since 2012. Mubarak's only standing conviction is for embezzling money to furnish his private residences. He and his sons were convicted of corruption. Last month, Ibrahim Saleh, attorney general of the East Cairo prosecution, accepted Mubarak's request to include time spent in prison pending trial as part of his sentence in the corruption case, state media reported.