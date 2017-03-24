Exam Malpractice Threatens Quality Learning – WAEC

Share this:

The Registrar, West African Examination Council, Dr. Uyi Uwadiae, on Thursday said examination malpractice undermines the quality of manpower and academic attainment in the sub-region.

He, therefore, called on stakeholders to proffer solutions to the challenge of examination fraud.

Uwadiae said this during the formal opening ceremony of the 65th Annual Council Meeting of the council on Tuesday.

The Registrar lamented that examination malpractice “has persisted in member countries of the council” despite the huge resources deployed in fighting the menace.

He said, “Existing government legislations should be enforced or, where necessary, new ones promulgated against examination fraud. Parents should desist from encouraging or sponsoring fraud for their wards. School authorities and teachers’ associations should halt the era of impunity for their staff and members who engage in examination malpractice.

“Religious institutions should constantly admonish their congregations against involvement in fraud while community leaders should show resentment to the perpetration of examination irregularities in their domains. Equipping of schools and teachers’ welfare should receive priority attention from governments to reduce temptation.’’

In her address, the Council Chairperson, Dr. Evelyn Kandakai, noted that 80 per cent of the total candidature of the West African Examination Council was registered in Nigeria each year.

She commended Nigeria for sustaining the activities of the council by fulfilling its financial commitment, calling on other member countries to pay their backlog of contributions and subventions. ”

Source: TODAY.ng