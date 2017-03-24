Share this:

Ile-Ife Mayhem: Crime Has No Tribe Says Nigeria Police Chief

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja, Nigeria. (GVE) – Following the arrest of 21 Yoruba suspects who are allegedly connected to the Ile-Ife mayhem in Osun State, Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police IGP Ibrahim Idris on Friday said “crime has no tribe”.

The arrest of the suspects have generated public outcry especially among the Afenifere group where they accused the Police of being biased.

Addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Police Chief said ethnicity played no part in their arrest.

According to him, only criminals who are connected to the crisis were arrested.

He said: “You know we are police officers, crime has no tribe if you are a criminal you are a criminal.

“Crime has no face. We don’t look at crime in the identity of where you are coming from. As far as you are a criminal and the police find you wanting, we apply the law.”

On the recent killings in Zaki-Biam, Benue State, he said Herdsmen were not behind the incident.

He said this was perpetrated by a known criminal on the police wanted listed, called Gana, who he said would soon be apprehended.

“We deployed Mobile Police Unit on 16th of this month over the allegations on that Gana, one of the wanted men who has been in the police wanted list, to go after him and get him by all means. Definitely that man we are going to get him.

“I don’t think it’s Fulani herdsmen, it was an activity of a criminal who is using some of his criminal gangs in the state to harass people, that I have assured the governor when I met with him few days ago,” he said.

On why the crises could not be prevented, he said: “Some of these crimes happen without any warning. If you look at that Ife crisis, it started just as disagreement between two people selling food along the road.

“So, you have to look at the dynamics of the country itself, obviously when you have such situation we have to react to it. We had to move in to ensure we provide some security to the people.”