London School Of Economic Denies Melaye Attended Institution

Share this:

Senator Dino Melaye’s current scandal concerning his academic qualification took a new twist as the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has reportedly denied that he got a degree from the institution.

The senator from Kogi has been accused of not graduating from the Ahmadu Bello University where he studied geography although he has insisted that he did while also claiming that he has several degrees from various universities in Nigeria and abroad.

Senator Ali Ndume had raised a point of order asking the Senate to probe the allegation that Melaye did not graduate from ABU as claimed.

In response, Melaye had lashed out at the Senator saying not only did he graduate from Abu but claimed he also has a degree from Harvard.

He had said: “I and here to respond to the issue raised by the Boko Haram suspect (and) senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ali Ndume. I want to say, to me, it is a welcome development. Democracy is about investigation and no senator is above investigation. To me, it is a welcome development and it will finally clear the air on all the malicious and vindictive allegations.

“To say that I did not graduate from ABU is to say that I am not a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. ABU is a very prestigious university in this country and it is not possible for one to be running a master’s programme in the university when one did not graduate from a university. I have successfully completed one and I am doing the second one.

“I want to announce that this is the eighth degree that I am pursuing. I am also a graduate of University of Abuja, where I did Masters in Policy Analysis. I am a graduate of London School of Economics and Political Science. I am also a graduate of Harvard University. The course I am pursuing now will make it my eighth degree.”

According to online medium, Sahara Reporters, the LSE denied that the Melaye attended the institution.

Candy Gibson who is the senior media relations officer at the institution said: “We have checked our records and can find no evidence of Dino Melaye having any degree qualification from the London School of Economics and Political Science.”

This is coming just as Harvard University also said he did not obtain a degree but only did a one-week course.

Source: The SUN