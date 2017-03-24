Nigeria Remain Africa’s Number One In Latest FIFA Women’s Rankings

Share this:

Nigeria’s women, the Super Falcons, have moved up one place on the monthly FIFA world rankings to 34, retaining their place as the top-ranked African side.

The rankings released on Friday showed Nigeria as having amassed 1613 points to maintain their status as African champions, with Ghana their nearest African side on the rankings at 45th.

Cameroon, who lost to Nigeria in the final of the 2016 African Women Championship they hosted, are 47th on the rankings and Equatorial Guinea are 50th.

In the overall rankings, England have moved back up to fourth, overtaking Canada to equal their best ever position.

Germany have replaced world champions U.S. as the number one team.

England came third at the She Believes Cup competition earlier in March after a 1-0 win over the U.S. and defeat by European and Olympic champions Germany.

Northern Ireland rise four places to 55th, Wales move up one to 33rd and Scotland stay 21st.

It is the first time since March 2015 the U.S. have been replaced at the top of the table.

England Women will host Italy and Austria in April — their final home matches before the Euro 2017 finals this summer.

Source: TODAY.ng