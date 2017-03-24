Selfish Ambition Will Destroy PDP – BoT

Share this:

The Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that selfish ambition is destroying the party.

Chairman of the party BoT, Senator Walid Jubril, stated this while receiving the report of the reconciliation committee, led by the Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson.

However Dickson had earlier cautioned the two factions, led by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and Senator Ahmed Makarfi, to drop their ego and ambition for the unity of the party.

Much earlier yesterday, both factions of PDP led by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and Senator Ahmed Makarfi, yesterday agreed to a cessation of inflammatory statements.

The agreement was reached under the supervision of the party’s reconciliation committee led by the Bayelsa State governor, Hon Seriake Dickson in Abuja.

According to Senator Walid, he warned that “Selfish or personal ambition should never try to destroy this party.”

He further dismissed plans to form a new party adding “Any attempt by any member to leave PDP for an unborn party is not a good decision. You cannot build a solid house and abandon it mid way. We must never behave as never do well. We must resolve our compromises. We need two strong parties, PDP and other one.”

He noted that while judiciary is doing its best to resolve the problem legally, the political solution is also welcome.

He stated that BOT will meet with other organs of the party, “So that we can call our convention before or latest by June. I want to assure our members that Peace will return to pdp and all our differences will be resolved.”

In his remark at the meeting with BoT, Dickson, said “We will also be failing to point out that whether we succeed or how soon we succeed will be based on the collaboration of all of us.

“Let us Leave all personal grievances and ambitions behind. This party is not about Makarfi and Sheriff alone. Let us all unite, leave egos and ambition.”

He maintained that Sheriff has written an undertaken to allow the convention committee free hand to operate and for party officers holding officer should resign ahead of the convention.

Meanwhile, according to the resolution reached by Makarfi and Sheriff’s faction in the cease fire, they agreed, “That all actors of the party should desist from making derogatory, inflammatory and divisive statements against party officials, stakeholders and members.”

Source: TODAY.ng