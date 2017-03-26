Big Brother Naija: Bassey Evicted

Share this:

Bassey was Sunday night evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Four housemates were nominated for eviction last Monday.

Those on the list were Bassey, Bally, Debbie Rise and Tboss.

Earlier, Efe emerged Ultimate Head of House, which automatically gave him immunity from eviction.

Recall that Thin Tall Tony was last Sunday evicted from the house.

Bally, TBoss and Thin Tall Tony were initially put up for eviction by other housmates.

But with his power as Head of House, Bassey replaced Bally with Efe.

On the other hand, Marvis had a power card which she could use to nominate a housemate for eviction. She selected Debie-Rise.

The input by Bassey and Marvis resulted in four names for possible eviction – Debie-Rise, Efe, Boss and Thin Tall Tony.

Source: Daily Post