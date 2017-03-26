Buhari Not Involved In Certificate Scandal, Says Presidency

Share this:

The Presidency has cleared the air on alleged certificate scandal of President Muhammadu Buhari. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, President Buhari was not involved in any certificate scandal.

Shehu was apparently reacting to a story titled "Prominent Nigerians with certificate scandals" which was published by a national daily (not Daily Sun).

Shehu was apparently reacting to a story titled “Prominent Nigerians with certificate scandals” which was published by a national daily (not Daily Sun).

President Buhari, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Senate President, Evans Enwerem, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Salisu Buhari; Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose; and a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, were listed among others in the report Shehu is reacting to.

According to Shehu, President Buhari did not come under the category because he had no certificate scandal. He said the issue of Buhari’s certificate was raised by those who wanted him disqualified from the presidential race but that it had been successfully dealt with before the election.

The statement read: “We wish to emphatically state that President Muhammadu Buhari does not fit into categorisation of leaders with certificate scandals because he bears none that is on available records.

“In the course of the contest for the office of the President in 2015, a number of wild, untrue and malicious allegations were made against him in order to stop him from contesting for the office in the election.

“The issue of certificates was raised against him but the campaign successfully dealt with the allegations by providing evidence that not only was he qualified to run, he had a far higher academic qualification than is required by the constitution. As a result, he went on to run for the office and eventually win,” the statement said.

Source: The SUN