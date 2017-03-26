Share this:

Certificate Scam: Nigerian Parliament To Invite ABU Mgt

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Parliament is to invite Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) management over certificate scam levelled against Sen. Dino Melaye.

According to reports, the School management will be invited this week.

They are to, before the Senate shed light on the issue and set the record straight if Melaye graduated or otherwise.

Melaye, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Territory, Senator had repeatedly argued he graduated from ABU.

However, the controversy is gathering tension in the parliament as lawmakers are already divided over the issue.

Following a motion raised by prominent northern senator, the lawmaker had argued that it was inappropriate to use Senate priviedges to cover such scam, thus need for investigation.

The Senate Committee on Ethics and Values set up by the Senate is to submit it’s report this week.

“The Senate is inviting the authorities of the Universities Dino Melaye said he attended. Specifically, the Senate is inviting Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) to clear the controversy. The truth will be cleared by ABU this week. All the allegations are rubbish, ABU will not offer anybody admission with three credits,” it was gathered.