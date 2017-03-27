Share this:

Abuja Airport At 40% Completion Says FAAN, Contractor

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) –The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Julius Berger, the contractor handling the repair of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja runway, on Monday , said the work is 40 per cent completed.

FAAN Engineer, Yemi Ayelesan, who briefed the committee disclosed that the hardest part of the work on the 3.6 kilometres runway had been completed.

He explained that the laying of “fibre glide rubber’’ which prevents water from going deep underground and also prevent runway from cracking had also been completed.

Ayelesan assured that the contractors were working to specifications and would deliver on schedule, expressing confidence that the six weeks period for reopening of the airport was feasible.

According to him, the contractors were working round the clock to ensure that they meet the deadline.

He added that the repair work was a total reconstruction and not partial rehabilitation, explaining that the entire runway had been excavated for laying of asphalt.