Share this:

Abuja Airport:I Will Resign If Airport Is Not Ready In 6 weeks-Aviation Minister

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigerian Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has vowed to resign if the repair of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) runway was not completed in six weeks as planned.

He stated this on Monday alongside the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a special session of Aviation Round Table, (ART) in Lagos,Nigeria. He stated thisalongside the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a special session of Aviation Round Table, (ART) in Lagos,Nigeria.

Sirika said he could not take a decision affecting the lives of over 150 million Nigerians and choose to disappoint them at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, a highly placed source at the State House on Sunday revealed that the Federal Government has extended the timeline for repair work on the runway of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Aiport in Abuja, by 18 weeks.

The official, who pleaded anonymity, said the second phase of the upgrade work would be done at night, to avoid disruption of flight schedules.

The Abuja Airport was shut down on March 8, 2017 and is expected to be re-opened on April 19 .

“After the Abuja Airport reopens for operations on April 19 , upgrade works on the runway will continue for another 18 weeks. This second phase of upgrade works on the runway will be carried out at night, with no disruption to flight schedules,” the official said.