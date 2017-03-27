Share this:

‎Breaking on Certificate Fraud: Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, Says ABU VC

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – After so much noise over alleged certificate fraud by the Senate Committee Chairman on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Dino Melaye, the Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ibrahim Garba on Monday visited the red chamber of the Nigerian parliament to clear the air.

The VC disclosed at the parliament in Abuja that the controversial lawmaker graduated with a third class.

Garba explained to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions that Melaye graduated from the university as Jonah Daniel Melaye with a Third Class in BA Geography.

Senator Ali Ndume had raised a motion on the Senator floor calling for the probe of the lawmaker’s certificate, if he actually graduated from ABU as claimed.

Senator Peter Nwoboshi during the hearing asked if Senator Ndume saw Dino’s NYSC discharge certificate?

However, Melaye had threatened the online news platform which broke the story, a N5 billion suit based on defamation of his image.