CBN Crashes Dollar Rate For School Fee, Medicals, Others

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Central Bank of Nigeria has crashed the rate at which Banks should sell Dollar for invisibles.

These include: school fees, Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and medicals.

This was disclosed on Monday , by CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor.

He said Banks are now to sell at not more than N360 per dollar to the end users.

“CBN will sell to banks at 357 naira per dollar.

“Banks are to post the new rates in the banking halls of their branches immediately.

“CBN will send examiners to banks to ensure the new rates are implemented.

“Banks are prohibited from selling FX funds meant for invisibles to BDCS,”he said.

Prior to the new instruction, Banks were selling at N375 per dollar on invisible transactions.