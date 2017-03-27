Federal Civil Service Commission Releases Timetable For Interview

Share this:

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has commenced the process of interviewing successful candidates into the Federal Government ministries and agencies.

The commission had earlier released list of shortlisted candidates and followed this up with a timetable for the candidates.

Chairman of the commission, Mustaph Sulaiman, said the interview would continue daily.

He released a statement on important information shortlisted candidates needed to know. Federal Ministries/agencies with Vacancies:

Federal Ministry of Education.

Federal Ministry of Labour & Productivity.

Federal Ministry of Finance iv Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

Federal Ministry of Transport.

Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation.

Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation.

Bureau of Public Procurement.

The lists apply to applications received by Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) submitted during the 2016 Recruitment Exercise.

See instructions below:

All shortlisted Applicants are expected to check for their names under their State of Origin, below. Thereafter, check the Timetable to see when your Ministry/cadre has been scheduled for Interview. Candidates are expected to adhere strictly to the date/time as scheduled for their Ministries/Cadres.

Shortlisted Candidates should come along with their means of Identification (e.g. Driver’s License, National ID card, International Passport, etc) and two (2) passport size photographs.

Candidates are also expected to come along with Originals of their Credentials and two (2) photocopies of each duly endorsed by them.

FEDERAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION TIMETABLE FOR INTERVIEW AT PSIN, KUBWA (Monday, 27TH March to Monday, 3rd April, 2017)

Monday, 27th March – 9 Am – Federal Ministry of Education 2. Tuesday, 28th March – 9 Am – Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment Federal Ministry Of Trade & Investment Wednesday, 29th March, 9 Am – Federal Ministry of Information, Federal Ministry Of Finance, Bureau Of Public Procurement. Thursday, 30th March, 9 Am – Federal Ministry of Power, Works & Housing, Federal Ministry of Science & Technology, Federal Ministry of Transport. Friday, 31st March, 9 Am – Office of The Auditor General for the Federation, Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation. Monday, 3rd April, 9 Am – Federal Ministry of Foreign Affair.

Source: The SUN