Rejection Of Corps Members: NYSC DG Urges MDGs To Comply With SGF’s Directives

From: Romanus Ugwu and Susan Obaje, Abuja

Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Suleiman Zakari Kazaure, has pleaded with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDGs) to comply with the directives from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF) not to reject corps members posted to them.

Reacting to the disturbing rejection of corps members by the MDGs, the DG told journalists after declaring open the 2017 Press and Public Relations Officers Workshop in Abuja yesterday, that the management of the scheme has followed up the directive from the SGF with circulars to the MDGs.

Asked what the management is doing to ensure the compliance of accepting corps members, he said: “We have done our part, we have sent out circulars to all parastatals. Some are complying, some are not; but we will continue to try our best in appealing to them to comply fully.”

While commenting on the workshop, he said: “It is a continuation of management’s commitment at ensuring that officers saddled with the responsibility of managing the image of the scheme are equipped with the right knowledge and skills for better performance, and to keep them abreast of developments in the business of information, crisis and client relations management.

“You may wish to recall our recent challenges resulting from the misconception of our operations by a section of the public. Such challenges underscore the need to resuscitate training of this nature. I have noted with satisfaction, the impressive performance of a good number of the Scheme’s Public Relations Offices both at the National headquarters and the states I have visited for official engagements.

“I use this opportunity to commend you for the zeal, commitment and professionalism with which you have discharged your duties. I urge you to remain focused in line with our determination to enhance operational efficiency in all ramification. Management on its part will continue to provide the enabling environment for you to perform optimally,” he noted.

Speaking earlier, the Director Press and Public Relations, Mrs A Aderibigbe, said that the essence of the workshop is to brainstorm on contemporary and current trends in tackling operational challenges facing the Public Relations Officers.

“Mindful of the DG’s four-point agenda and the role of PROs in the practical realization of the agenda, we have deliberately invited competent hands to Drive the already working four-point agenda to a resounding success. We are highly confident that with the caliber of resource persons for this workshop, the Public Relations Unit will definitely be repositioned for better work performance,” she maintained.

Source: The SUN