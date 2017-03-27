TMG Condemns Low Representation Of Women In REGs Nomination

Share this:

TMG Condemns Low Representation Of Women In RECs Nomination

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Transition Monitoring Group TMG, Nigeria on Monday condemned the low representation of women in the recent nomination of Resident Electoral Commissioners ( REC)

Chairperson of the Transition Monitoring Group, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, stated this in Abuja.

According to her, the absence of women on the management and decision making structure of the commission could have far reaching implications for the participation of women in future elections as key processes and reforms within the commission might not adequately capture or reflect any considerations for women.

“This singular act goes a long way to undermine the progress made so far in engendering women’s participation in electoral processes and democracy.

” It is not too late to correct this anomaly she added as TMG calls on the Presidency to take the necessary steps to immediately address the situation,” she added.

She further calls for a thorough and transparent screening process to ensure that persons of questionable characters or politically exposed persons do not find their way into the commission and undermine the progress the commission has made in getting the right personnel for managing elections and its independence.

“It is important that nominations are not left at the prerogative of chief executives of states or other considerations where the allegiance of its beneficiaries are not to a transparent and credible electoral management process but to the biddings of their benefactors.

“TMG welcomes the nomination of persons with extensive experience in elections engagement and further reiterate its position on the need to professionalise the management of elections in the country.

“Finally, TMG calls for a timely consideration and conclusion of the much-needed reforms in the constitution and electoral act as regards the conduct of elections as we approach the 2019 general elections.

” This will enable all stakeholders including political parties to internalise the new provisions and prepare adequately for the elections.”