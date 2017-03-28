Share this:

Buhari Pens Message To Tinubu @65

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) –Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday , celebrated former Lagos State Governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

He described Tinubu as one whose foray into politics ushered in a better understanding of building consensus to achieve historical feats, like unseating an incumbent government.

Buhari in a felicitation message,issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina in Abuja, said Buhari raised the bar for many political leaders across the country.

“As he turns 65 years, the President believes the Asiwaju raised the bar for many political leaders across the country as a two-term governor of Lagos State, and also bequeathed a style of leadership that completely altered the landscape of the commercial capital,” it reads.

The President reaffirms that the nation has benefitted a lot from the personal sacrifices, political experience and intellectual foresight of the APC chieftain, and still stands to gain more.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant the Asiwaju good health, longer life and more wisdom to serve his country and humanity.