More Nigerian Deportees To Arrive From UK Tomorrow- Presidential Aide

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri on Tuesday disclosed that more Nigerians are to arrive the country from the United Kingdom (UK) tomorrow .

The Presidential aides disclosed this via her twitter ‎handle, @abikedabiri stressing that some of the deportees will include those serving various prison jail terms. The Presidential aides disclosed this via her twitter ‎handle, @abikedabiri stressing that some of the deportees will include those serving various prison jail terms.

She added that Nigerian inmates in the UK who have completed their terms will also be among the deportees.

“More Nig deportees arrive from the U.K. tomorrow . Some irregular migrants. Some serving/ served various sentences,” She twitted.

‎A lot of Nigerians from the UK since January had been ‎deported as a result of different offences. These deportees are different from others who were sent packing from Libya, Mali, and other African countries.

The deportees mostly arrive the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport ‎(MMIA), while officials of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) receives them.