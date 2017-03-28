Share this:

Shekau Still Alive Says Defence Minister

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Boko Haram most wanted leader, Abubakar Shekau is still alive, Nigeria’s Defence Minister Brig. Gen. Mansur Dan Ali, on Tuesday , confirmed.

He said Shekau, is still hiding in an enclave in Sambisa forest adding that the previous ‘Shekaus’ who were killed had disguised in his mask to shift attention from him. He said Shekau, is still hiding in an enclave in Sambisa forest adding that the previous ‘Shekaus’ who were killed had disguised in his mask to shift attention from him.

The Minister revealed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

According to him, the ‘Shekaus’ who were reportedly killed wore replica Shekau masks to give the impression that the real Shekau was dead so that the military could soft pedal in its hunt.

However, he said this would not stop the military from fishing out the real Shekau who he said is still somewhere in Sambisa forest.

“Let me tell you categorically, these insurgents, they have a way of putting masks. There could be so many but we are looking for the real one. He has been using mask to portray Shekau in one incidents or the other to give an impression that he has been killed so that we will relax. But we will not relax we are on him,” he said.

The Minister also reiterated that Sambisa, which happens to be the ‘spiritual headquarters’ of the terrorists has be ransacked

His words: “I told you before now, the spiritual headquarters has been ransacked and vandalized. He (Shekau) is on the run. So, he may be hiding in one of the enclaves of Sambisa forest which we are dominating.

“We have opened up the place. We are using the place as a training area whereby the Army Engineers will open roads. We shall be patrolling and be ransacking that forest for the whereabouts of Shekau.

“If you have been opportune to go to Sambisa, you will know that Boko Haram has been defeated. Go and see what is happening in Sambisa.

“We have dominated the whole stronghold where they use to be. There is where we call Camp Zero where their spiritual and their strong headquarters that they were using as communication base was destroyed and as at the same time occupied by our men the armed forces.

“I believe it’s just a matter of time. It took America about 7 to 10 years to get (Osama) Bin Laden. So, we will get Shekau as soon as possible.” He said his meeting with the president dwelt on national security, saying that Buhari was impressed with the performance of the armed forces.

“Security situation is something that you cannot get 100 percent and remember that Nigeria has been having these turbulences for a very long time. We are trying to manage it and we are trying to make it solvable whereby every Nigeria will have peace and tranquility and do his normal business,” he stated.