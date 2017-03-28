Why Nigerian Senate Suspended Confirmation Of REG Nominees

Share this:

Why Nigerian Senate Suspended Confirmation Of REC Nominees

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Senate, on Tuesday , suspended the confirmation of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioners over President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sack the rejected Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

It also accused some members of the executive arm of the government, nominated by President Buhari of trying to bring its hallowed chambers to ridicule

The President had last week nominated 27 persons for appointment as Resident Electoral Commissioners of INEC out of which two were rejected by the Senate over corruption allegation and old age.

Prior to this, Magu who was nominated by the President, as EFCC boss was recently rejected by the Senate making his rejection the second time in a roll.

His rejection, according to the Senate, followed reports from the Department of States Services, DSS, that Mr. Magu failed integrity test and as such, is unfit to head the EFCC.

At the plenary on Tuesday , Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said following Magu’s rejection for the second time, President Buhari ought to substitute Mr. Magu with another nominee for the position, but has rather kept mute.

The Senators further accused the President’s nominees of disrespecting the National Assembly, hence, the resolve to suspend the confirmation in protest.

One of the Senators, Anyanwu said “If the Senate is ridiculed our institution has been ridiculed, we will try as much as possible to promote this institution.”

“Lets hear from Buhari on Magu’s case, Magu is terrorising us, because we disqualified him,” said Senator Francis Alimikhena.

However, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu who asked the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to convey the feelings of the Senators to Mr. President said; “there’s a time frame to stand down the confirmation.”