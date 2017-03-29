Share this:

Buhari’s Government A Scam; PDP Alleges

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigeria’s former ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), on Wednesday , alleged that the All Progressive Congress (APC) party led government, is a scam.

It said the government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari has left Nigeria worse than it met it two years ago.

This was contained In a statement issued in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dayo Adeyeye.

It said the APC deceived Nigerians with a promise of “change,” saying, “The Event of March 28, 2015 which brought in Muhammadu Buhari as President has indeed left a scare in the lives of Nigerians. Very sad!”

According to Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the former ruling party, it said the promise for ‘CHANGE ‘ was merely a reversal of all the achievement of the PDP.

It said : “Two years after, Nigeria is worse off than the APC met her in 2015.

“Our economy hibernated; the institutions are bastardized and reduced to personal estates of some officials in government; prices of most basic commodities sky rocketed beyond 200%; electricity is scarce and no concrete plans to improve on the structures left behind by the PDP administrations; insecurity is on the rise though with constant grandstanding that it has “technically defeated Boko Haram”; unbearable and confusing high foreign exchange market; increase in petroleum products against static income; INEC acting as one of the departments of the APC; constant misuse of most security agencies against citizens; the dilemma of herdsmen attacks and daily displacements of communities unhindered; lack of transparency and accountability in government business; harassments of high ranking judicial officers, etc.

“The list indeed is endless! Nigerians are witnessing the most cruel, insensitive and clueless government in the history of this Country.

“It is obvious that the promise of ‘Change’ by the APC before 2015 elections was misunderstood by Nigerians. We believe that the electorates who voted the APC on this fateful day misunderstood its ‘Change’ promise to mean positive change but unknowingly, the APC actually promised negative ‘Change’.

“No doubt, it’s a reversal of all the achievement of the PDP administrations, and the squandering of our collective destinies through pursuit of shadows. Disastrous!

“For the record, Nigerians have been scammed and we want to use this opportunity once again to remind Nigerians of the Mid-Term Report of the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR, in May 2013 to compare the two years of this APC led Government since May 29, 2015.”