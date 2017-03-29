CBN Slashes Dollar Rate To N360

Share this:

By Racheal Ishaya/Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has slashed the rate at which it sells dollars to Bureaux De Change (BDCs) in Nigeria to N360 and directed the BDCs to sell to end users at not more than N362.

The slash came 24 hours after the CBN directive to banks in the country to sell foreign exchange obtained from it to end-users at not more than N360 to a dollar for invisibles such as school fees and medicals.

The CBN Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor in a statement, said that the CBN, under the new policy, will sell forex to the licensed BDCs at the rate of N360 while they will in turn sell to customers at a rate not more than N362 to a dollar.

Okorafor said the objective of the new forex sale policy was to ensure a convergence of the rates in the interbank and BDC, stressing that the CBN remained committed to ensuring transparency in the market as well as fairness to end-users, many of who hitherto experienced challenges in accessing foreign exchange.

He therefore urged licensed BDCs to play by the rule, cautioning that the CBN would not hesitate in sanctioning any erring dealer.

Meanwhile, the CBN spokesman also disclosed to newsmen that $100 million dollars offered to authorised FOREX dealers in the interbank wholesale window to meet the requests of genuine wholesale customers was fully subscribed at the auction on Tuesday.

Okorafor reiterated his call to all stakeholders to play their respective roles in ensuring a smooth running of the foreign exchange market for the benefit of the Nigerian economy.

The Dollar seems to have stabilised at N370 to a dollar at the black market in Abuja.

