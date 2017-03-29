FG Slams Peace Corps Commandant, Akoh With 90-Count Charges

Share this:

Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Dickson Akoh, has been slammed with a 90-count charge by the Federal Government. He was arraigned in Wednesday at a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja.

Akoh and the trustees of the Peace Corps were clammed with 90 counts including money laundering.

The were all alleged to have laundered an aggregate sum of N3.5 billion obtained from extortion in April, 2016.

The report further said the prosecution claimed that the defendants operated as a non-profit making organisation but unlawfully engaged in the business of providing security services under a recruitment scheme comprising of quasi-military training without approval.

He was alleged to have obtained huge sums of money by false pretence while laundering the proceeds of extortion from unsuspecting citizens of the country from the ITPCN account to his personal account. Hepleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Source: The SUN