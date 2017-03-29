From The Streets To The Runway: How To Dress For A Revolution

Protests come in many forms. Where the Black Bloc aimed to avoid identification, Krista Suh and Jayna Zweiman sought hypervisibility when they launched the Pussyhat Project following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 election.

By providing the patterns for simple pink hats, Suh and Zwiman hoped to give participants in the Jan. 21 Women’s March in Washington with a “means to make a unique collective visual statement which will help activists be better heard,” according to their mission statement.

Indeed, the bobbing sea of pink hats made for unforgettable visuals at the Women’s March.

“We chose a hat because we knew there would be aerial cameras and a hat would be more visible than say a scarf or a badge,” Suh said.

Suh said the hats themselves were inspired by another protest garment: the Phrygian hat. Also known as the liberty cap, the conical hat was worn by American and French revolutionaries as symbols of freedom and liberty – “Values we hold very dear, especially now, since they are so imperiled,” Suh said.

Runway rebellion

Two boys wearing Vivienne Westwood Destroy T-shirts.

Away from the grassroots movements of the streets, a number of high-profile fashion designers have made statements in subtler ways, using their runway shows and collections as vehicles for their political views.

In 1984, British designer and activist Katharine Hamnett showed up at 10 Downing Street wearing a T-shirt that said “58% DON’T WANT PERSHING” (a reference to stationing nuclear missiles in parts of Europe) — much to the surprise of then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who she was there to visit.