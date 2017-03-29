Killer Cop Dismissed By Imo Police Command, Set For Trial

Share this:

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has dismissed Police Sergeant Wilson Ufere, who shot and killed 16-year-old Obinna Iwuoha last Thursday along the Anara-Umuahia expressway in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

This is even as the state police command said the dismissed officer would soon be arraigned for culpable homicide.

The officer had shot and killed Iwuoha, a SSS1 student. Also, three others, Tochukwu Uzoukwu, 25, Chukwuebuka Donatus, 24, and Chigozie Iwuala, 28, sustained gunshot wounds during an altercation with a police patrol team, while they were in a religious procession.

The incident led to a riot by youths, who set ablaze the Anara Police Station at Isiebu.

According to the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, DSP Andrew Enwerem, who confirmed the dismissal of Ufere, the policeman would be immediately arraigned in court for murder.

He disclosed that he was found guilty for murder after facing orderly room trail.

Enwerem, however, said the two other police officers, who were taken unawares when the fatal shooting occurred, were found not guilty of murder, but would be punished, according to police regulations.

“The police officer has been dismissed from the force because he was found guilty of murder. He is no longer a police officer. We are going to arraign him in court for murder, immediately. The other officers were not dismissed, but will be punished internally, according to the police regulations.”

