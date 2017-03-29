Share this:

Why Ali Ndume Was Suspended By Senate

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Senate has handed Ali Ndume a six months suspension over his call for investigation into alleged importation of a bullet proof range rover with fake documents involving Senate President Bukola Saraki and certificate issue, involving Dino Melaye.

Ndume, according to the committee, had failed to conduct proper investigation before making “the allegations”.

It said during the investigative hearing on the two matters on Monday , Mr. Ndume told the committee he did not make allegation or raise a petition against the duo of Mr. Melaye and Mr. Saraki but only raised the issues, having read them in the newspaper. reported that Mr. Ndume failed

Mr. Ndume had last week said the matters had made the Senate subject of public ridicule, thereby calling for probe.

On his part, Anyanwu said the car importer and dealer confirmed Mr. Saraki or the Senate was not involved in the importation of the vehicle in 2015, and that the allegation against Mr. Saraki was made up.

On Mr. Melaye whose claim to having Ahmadu Bello University degree was questioned, Mr. Anyanwu said the Vice-Chancellor of the institution confirmed the Kogi West Senator graduated from ABU in 2000.

Mr. Anyanwu further reported that Mr. Melaye tendered his statement of result and National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate which he obtained in 2001, having started in 2000.

The committee therefore recommended that Mr. Ndume be suspended for one year (181 legislative days).

However, two Senators pleaded for a lesser punishment.

Abubakar Yusuf said Mr. Ndume had done “a wrong” to Messrs. Melaye and Saraki; and suggested that the former Senate Leader be suspended from committee activities, not plenaries, and that he should be asked to apologise to the accused who were his allies in the struggle to win the Senate leadership at the expense of Ahmed Lawan, backed by the All Progressives Congress.

Matthew Urhoghide moved for six-month suspension, instead of one year.

Mr. Urhoghide’s position eventually became the resolution of the Senate.

The committee, to this end, absolved Mr. Saraki of any culpability in respect of the car imported with fake documents and seized by the Nigeria Customs Service.