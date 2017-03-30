Again, Dino Melaye Goofed Calling Cyber Stalking, ‘Cyber Stalling’
Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Controversial Senator and Senate Committee Chairman on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Thursday, goofed again over just cleared certificate scandal.
Melaye vowed to file a N5 billion law suit against Sahara Reporters, publisher of the article on the lawmakers alleged certificate scandal.
In his twitter account @dino_melaye, he restated his commitment to file a law suit on the online firm but this time at New York court on tomorrow.
He however mistyped ‘cyber stalking’ for ‘cyber stalling’ and ‘filed’ for ‘filled’.
“My cyber stalling case against Sahara Reporters and Sowore to be filled in New York court on Friday. American Embassy to be copied.” the defamed lawmaker stated.
The lawmaker was accused in a motion raised by former Senate Leader, Alli Ndume for allegedly using fake certificate and not being a graduand of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.
The Varsity VC had however cleared the air by explaining that Melaye graduated in year 2000 with third class.