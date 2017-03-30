Share this:

Again, Dino‎ Melaye Goofed Calling Cyber Stalking, ‘Cyber Stalling’

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Controversial Senator and Senate Committee Chairman on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Thursday , goofed again over ‎just cleared certificate scandal.

Melaye vowed to file a N5 billion law suit against Sahara Reporters, publisher of the ‎article on the lawmakers alleged certificate scandal.

In his twitter account @dino_melaye, he restated his commitment to file a law suit on the online firm but this time at New York court on tomorrow .

He however ‎mistyped ‘cyber stalking’ for ‘cyber stalling’ and ‘filed’ for ‘filled’.

“My cyber stalling case against Sahara Reporters and Sowore to be filled in New York court on Friday . American Embassy to be copied.” the defamed lawmaker stated.

The lawmaker was accused in a motion raised by former Senate Leader, Alli Ndume ‎for allegedly using fake certificate and not being a graduand of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

The Varsity VC had however cleared the air by explaining that Melaye graduated in year 2000 with third class.