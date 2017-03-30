Buhari’s Plan To Return To London Has Not Changed-Presidency

Share this:

The Presidency has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s plans to return to London for treatment has not changed.‎

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, described the news as false, saying that President Buhari’s plans of returning to London as he told Nigerians on his return after 49 days medical vacation has not changed.‎

The Presidency however denied report credited to an online medium that an advance party had already left Abuja aboard Ethiopian Airlines to London ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s departure for further medical checkup by this weekend.‎

“It is false news. We are not aware of the reported advance movements. The last time the President spoke about this, he said he would return to his doctors after some time. We are not aware that this has changed,” Shehu said.

The Presidential Media aide‎ was however silent on the report that the President would no longer return to London for another round of medical treatment, but that his doctors would be visiting the country instead.‎

Buhari‎ after 49 days medical vacation in London returned to the country on March 10th.

Buhari had told members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), heads of security agencies and the governors Kogi, Yahaya Bell and Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari‎, who had turned out to receive him that he would return to London for further medical checkup.‎

The President while expressing his gratitude to Nigerians who prayed for him while he was away ‎had admitted that he has never been so sick in his live but assured that he felt much better after receiving the best of treatment.

In June 2016, Buhari had travelled to London to see an ear, nose and throat specialist after he contracted an ear infection.

Source: The SUN