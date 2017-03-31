AFCON Win Made Zambia Players “Big-Headed” – Coach

Share this:

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda says some players became too “big-headed” following their 2012 Africa Cup of Nations victory.

Chipolopolo surprised many by beating Cote D’Ivoire on penalty kicks in Gabon but then failed to get past the group stage at the next two editions.

“Some of the players thought they were untouchable,’’ he said.

“Our players were big-headed, that’s no secret. Club coaches were nothing to most of the players who won that cup.’’

The 47-year-old coach insisted that his comments will not affect his relationship with the players in his current squad that also played in 2012.

“It is not all of them that were so big-headed and it is all about recent performance and discipline,” he said.

“The process is still going on and we are going in the right direction.’’

Niyrenda says the attitude of all his players is now the key to success.

“So, it is all about attitude. The hard work was no longer there,” he added.

“How can other nations win it back-to-back like Egypt? It is because they have been disciplined.

“Our biggest problem here is the satisfaction levels — most of our players win four games in a row and are happy. They are too satisfied with very little things.

“This is where we need to start managing our players.’’

Source: TODAY.ng