All The Details On Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez’s New York City Lunch Date

andhave taken their love from Miami to the Bahamas , and now they’ve hit New York City with some PDA!

The new couple were spotted at New York hot spot Marea restaurant, having lunch with a group of friends. An onlooker tells E! News J.Lo looked “very happy” as she left the restaurant, holding onto her boo who held an umbrella over them both. They even matched!

Lopez looked fashionable in a beige coat and heels, while a dapper Rodriguez donned a suit of the same color.

According to our source, the pair arrived separately around noon and left together at 2:30 p.m., heading to an apartment building in uptown shortly after.

They join the list of celebrity couples to hit the restaurant lately. On Monday, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys enjyoed a drink at the bar, while Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy had a prime seat for dinner.