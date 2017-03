Share this:

Nigerians on social media have taken to Twitter to react to a prediction by DJ Xclusive for the Big Brother Naija competition.

The Disk Jockey took to his Twitter page to tweet his opinion regarding the reality TV show as ot inches towards its end.

DJ Xclusive who predicted a win for Tboss who had earlier claimed that the cash prize, N25 million, was too small for her as she will spend it all in one week got shocking reactions from Nigerians on social media.

See reactions below: