Benue Gov’s Wife Promises Free JAMB Forms For Female Science Candidates

Mrs. Eunice Ortom, wife of Benue Governor, has promised to purchase JAMB forms for female students interested in science courses.

She made the promise on Friday in Makurdi, while meeting with women to asses the progress of her NGO – Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF).

The NGO initiates and promotes programmes that would assist women and girls in the areas of education, health and agriculture.

She said that her emphasis on the sciences was to encourage more girls to become professionals in science-related fields, after observing that very few women were doctors, pharmacists, engineers, architects and medical scientists in Benue.

The governor’s wife said that the priority given to the sciences was also in line with the working document of the Samuel Ortom-led administration that emphasised collective vision for a new Benue.

She promised to initiate more programmes that would uplift the girl-child to tap the massive potentialities of women toward national growth.

