Magu Demands Apology, N5b From Sun Newspaper

By Hawa Lawal

Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) EFCC, has written the publisher of the Sun Newspaper in Abuja seeking a N5 billion compensation and an apology.

Wilson Uwujaren, Head Media and Publicity, EFCC said this on Thursday in a statement in Abuja.

He said Magu was seeking the compensation for “libelous imputations and statements” made against him in a story published in the March 25, 2017 edition of the Saturday Sun.

“The publication was captioned “Magu Under Fresh Probe over 2 Abuja Mansions”.

Magu’s solicitor, Wahab Shittu, said the authors of the story – Fred Itua, James Ojo and Lawrene Enyoghasu, “wilfully and maliciously made false, destructive, and defamatory statements” against him.

He said that the paper quoted unidentified sources.

Uwujaren said that the writers of the “offensive” report, had maliciously alleged that Magu owned “two mansions on different streets in highbrow Maitama area of Abuja”

“This is a case which they could not substantiate, and which in fact was false, and nothing but the figments of their imaginations.

The statement said that Magu further reiterated that “neither himself nor his wife owns any property in Maitama.

He said that Magu in addition to the demand for N5 billion compensation, has charged the publishers to issue a public apology and immediate retraction in writing of these false libelous statements”, within the next seven days.

The statement also demanded that it must be published on the front page of the newspaper.

” Failure of which, “legal remedies including monetary damages, injunctive reliefs, and an order that you pay necessary costs including solicitor’s fees for your defamation”, will be taken.

It added that the publishers are also to provide “written assurance within seven days, that they would cease and desist from further defamation” of Magu’s name, integrity, and reputation.

Source: NAN