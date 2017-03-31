Share this:

Music Star, Morell Robbed on Uber Trip in Abuja

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – a popular music artist from Northern Nigeria, Morell has been robbed while on Uber trip to a five star hotel, Sheraton in Abuja.

The music act was mugged last night alongside a friend while on an appointment to the hotel.

According to his manager, Morell was reportedly stripped-off of his phones, cash and some other valuable documents.

“At about 9pm last night, Morell was robbed around Central Area, Abuja. He was heading to Sheraton Hotel for an appointment. As they rode past Silverbird cinemas, the Uber driver suddenly parked saying that his fuel was finished.

“After deliberating with the driver for a while, in disgust Morell and a friend, who was accompanying him for the appointment, went out of the car. Immediately, two men came out of the dark bush nearby and attacked them.

“The armed robbers were able to get away with a substantial sum of money, mobile phones and other important documents in their custody,” a source stated.

The case is said to have been reported to Uber office in Abuja and the police.

The driver is also currently in police custody while the case is been investigated.