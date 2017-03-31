Share this:

NIS Recruitment Scam: Nigerian Court Grants Former Minister Medical Leave Abroad

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE0 –A Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria has granted former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro,leave to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to seek medical attention.

The former Minister alongside three others are being tried on an 11-count charge for allegedly collecting N676.6 million from 676,675 job seekers in the fatal Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) recruitment exercise in 2014.

This had led to the death of about 18 job seekers, while many others were injured.

In an application for the release of Moro’s International Passport, the defence counsel, Akinolu Kehinde, appealed to the trial Judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba on Friday to order the release of Moro’s International Passport to enable him carry out a follow up to an earlier medical check up.

The Justice, however granted the application on the fact that when the defendant was first granted the same leave earlier in his trial on self recognition, he came back without fuss.

“Having listened to counsel and the materials placed before me, and considering earlier leave granted him, he came back to face his trial, I have no reason to refuse the application.

“Permission is hereby granted to the applicant to travel to UAE for medical reasons, for three weeks.

“The International Passport shall be released to him but subject to a letter of undertaken by a surety or his senior counsel, to guarantee that he will come back to face his trial. A copy of the letter should be made available to the prosecution counsel and upon return, he shall return the passport to the court”, Dimgba ruled.

The court had earlier adjourned to May 19, 2017 for continuation of trial.