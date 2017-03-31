Panasonic To Establish US-Based Division, Panasonic Media Entertainment Company

Share this:

OSAKA, Japan. (GVE) – Panasonic Corporation today announced that Panasonic Corporation of North America has established a new sales division, Panasonic Media Entertainment Company, that will specialize in serving the needs of the sports and entertainment industries. Officially launching on April 1, the company will be based in Newark, New Jersey within the headquarters of Panasonic’s operations in North America; it will also maintain offices in Denver, Colorado, Los Angeles, California, Orlando, Florida and Coppell, part of the greater Dallas area, Texas.

Panasonic Media Entertainment Company will also work closely with the Media Entertainment Business Division, one of the six industry-oriented business divisions of Panasonic Corporation’s new Connected Solutions Company, which will also be launched on April 1.

Panasonic Media Entertainment Company will develop and sell proprietary technological solutions that incorporate high-performance projectors, large screen LED display systems, broadcast-related equipment, professional audio systems, and energy-saving lighting equipment to diverse customers in the entertainment business including theme parks. The company will also develop and provide original technology solutions for integrated resorts, convention centers, sports stadiums and more. The service component of these solutions will include system design and integration, installation, maintenance, and service support by collaborating closely with its consulting and system integration partners.

“Having already completed major projects for projection mapping, spectacular videoboards and other solutions in iconic sports and entertainment destinations, it’s only natural for Panasonic to widen our vision to plan and deliver innovative next-generation solutions customized for our customers in the entertainment business,” said Masaharu Nakayama, the new company’s president. “We expect to grow this company into a trusted technology partner for our customers in the entertainment world and contribute meaningfully to their business success.”

Name

Panasonic Media Entertainment Company (PMEC)

(A division of Panasonic Corporation of North America)

Location

Headquarters: Newark, New Jersey

Sites: Coppell, Texas / Los Angeles, California / Orlando, Florida / Denver, Colorado

Foundation

April 1, 2017

President

Masaharu Nakayama

Principal

Business

Development, sales, system integration, installation, maintenance, and service of visual, sound, and lighting equipment for the entertainment business area (theme parks, IR*1/MICE,*2 sports stadiums, and media)

Employees

Approx. 140 (as of April 1, 2017)

Notes:

*1 Integrated Resort

*2 Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, enterprise solutions and device industries. Since its founding in 1918, the company has expanded globally and now operates 474 subsidiaries and 94 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of 7.553 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2016. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: http://www.panasonic.com/global.