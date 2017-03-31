RED ALERT! NNPC Warns Consumers Over Fake Petroleum Products’ Circulation

Share this:

Fuel consumers have been advised to be wary of the quality of petroleum products they buy.

This was a counsel of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) so as to avoid explosion, knockdown of their engines, equipment or any ugly incidents which could lead to death or injuries.

NNPC in a statement by its spokesman Ndu Ughamadu said the call for caution became necessary following reports that products from vandalized pipelines, or outrightly adulterated products are being sold, leading to unpleasant incidents involving petroleum products consumers in parts of the country.

According to him: “When in doubt of the quality of a purchase, consumers are advised to seek assistance from any offices of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), NNPC depots or offices nationwide, as products from NNPC depots are subjected to strict quality control to ensure that they are fit for use.”

NNPC enjoined motorists and other consumers of petroleum products across the country not to engage in panic buying saying it has over 32 days sufficiency for petrol, and adequate volumes of diesel and kerosene to meet their demand.